Cong. opposition to vaccine baseless and meaningless: Amit Shah

Either support the drive or let the government do its job, he tells Cong. leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday termed the opposition by the Congress to the COVID-19 vaccine as “baseless and meaningless”.

“The Congress leaders are opposing the vaccination efforts as they have nothing better to do. Their opposition is baseless and meaningless,” he said at the Jana Sevak rally in Belagavi to felicitate the BJP members who won the gram panchayat polls.

“I want to tell the Congress leaders that they should keep quiet and support the drive. I know that you are not doing anything about managing the COVID-19 emergency. You should at least keep quiet and let the government do its job. I appeal to the people not to be misled by the lies of the Congress leaders. Please get vaccinated whenever it is your turn. As you do, India will be free of COVID-19,” he said.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has managed the pandemic in such a manner that India is counted among the countries with the least deaths and highest recoveries. Now, Mr. Modi is leading the world’s largest immunisation drive. At this juncture, we are all proud that this government is not only fighting the epidemic, but also focusing on welfare and development.” he said.

Mr. Shah taunted the party leadership for its show in polls. “The BJP has won around 55% of the seats. This is like pass marks in technical subjects. We need to do better in the taluk and zilla panchayat polls. We should work towards winning at least 75% of them,” he said.

He showered praise on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Karnataka is benefiting from the double-engine government of Mr. Modi and Mr. Yediyurappa. While Mr. Modi is working on issues of national importance, Mr. Yediyurappa is concentrated on the welfare of people in the State, he said.

Mr. Shah quoted figures to say the Yediyurappa government had distributed incentives to the people in distress during the lockdown and later.