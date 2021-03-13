Karnataka

Cong. leader criticises BJP at rally

“BJP people chant Lord Ram’s name, but behave worse than Ravana”, remarked former Minister and Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda, at a party rally in Shivamogga on Saturday.

Referring to the CD scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, he said BJP people were bringing bad name to Karnataka by their conduct. “Somebody called it a conspiracy. What is the conspiracy” he asked.

Hundreds of Congress workers took out a march from the bus stand to Science Field, where a public meeting has been organised. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and many legislators are attending the programme.

