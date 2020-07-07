Cong., JD(S) leaders condemn Forest Dept. action

Leaders of Congress and JD(S) have jointly appealed to the State government to provide proper rehabilitation package for the residents of Masagali forest area, before clearing the encroachments. The leaders and people affected by the Forest Department’s action staged a protest here on Monday and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

The protesters took serious objections to the Forest Department cutting coffee plants. The farmers had spent money and worked hard to grow the plants and they had been denied harvesting the yield. The department cut the plants though the Supreme Court had clearly stated that the people could be disturbed only after providing them with a proper rehabilitation package, they argued.

JD(S) MLA and former Minister B.B. Ningaiah said the Forest Department’s action was inhuman. The families had been driven to the streets. The authorities should have followed the Supreme Court’s order. He also demanded that the State government provide suitable compensation for the residents.

Congress leader and former MLC Gayathri Shanthe Gowda alleged discrepancies in awarding compensation. All those people who lose land and house should get a fair package, she said.

The Forest Department has so far cleared 38 acres and eight guntas of land in six villages belonging to 23 families. It is yet to clear land in possession of 211 families.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam told the protesters that the district administration had brought the issue to the attention of the State government. The government had identified land at Indavara village for construction of houses for the residents. The Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation would take up the construction, he said.