Conference on sustainable development begins at KSOU

March 05, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-day conference on sustainable development and innovative management practices got under way at the Karnataka State Open University, on Tuesday.

It is being organised by the Department of Studies and Research in Management, KSOU, and has provided a platform for professionals and experts to discuss issues related to sustainable development and innovative management practices.

The objective of the conference is to enable exchange of knowledge and foster dialogue on sustainable solutions to meet contemporary challenges while the sub-theme will include environmentally-conscious business strategies and ethical management practices.

K.S. Rangappa, former Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, Vinayak Hegde, Head, Infosys Development Centre, Mysuru, Sharanappa V. Halse, VC, KSOU, M.S. Subhas, former VC, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari, and others were present.

The event has received 80 research papers from scholars across the country that will be published in due course.