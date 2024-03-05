GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conference on sustainable development begins at KSOU

March 05, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Rangappa, Sharanappa V. Halse and others at the inauguration of a conference on sustainable development and innovative management practices at KSOU in Mysuru on Tuesday.

K.S. Rangappa, Sharanappa V. Halse and others at the inauguration of a conference on sustainable development and innovative management practices at KSOU in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A two-day conference on sustainable development and innovative management practices got under way at the Karnataka State Open University, on Tuesday.

It is being organised by the Department of Studies and Research in Management, KSOU, and has provided a platform for professionals and experts to discuss issues related to sustainable development and innovative management practices.

The objective of the conference is to enable exchange of knowledge and foster dialogue on sustainable solutions to meet contemporary challenges while the sub-theme will include environmentally-conscious business strategies and ethical management practices.

K.S. Rangappa, former Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, Vinayak Hegde, Head, Infosys Development Centre, Mysuru, Sharanappa V. Halse, VC, KSOU, M.S. Subhas, former VC, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari, and others were present.

The event has received 80 research papers from scholars across the country that will be published in due course.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / universities and colleges / Sustainable Development Goals / development / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.