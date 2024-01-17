Conference on ‘New Age Marketing’ in Mysuru

January 17, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD), a business school in Mysuru, will be hosting a two-day international conference on “New Age Marketing” at its auditorium in Mysuru on January 18 and 19.

The conference on New Age Marketing on “Marketing in the Age of Digital Transformation: Strategies for Sustainable Success” seeks to provide a forum for exploring the evolving world of marketing and charting a path for future success.

A press statement by SDMIMD said the conference will bring together industry leaders, academic experts, researchers and scholars from across the globe to delve into intricacies of digital transformation and its impact on marketing practices.

“Renowned personalities like Manoj Pasangha, deputy CEO of IIFL Samastha Ltd., and Anandakuttan B. Unnithan, professor - marketing at IIM Kozhikode, will grace the inaugural session with their insights. Tathagata Ghosh, professor and associate dean at TAPMI, Manipal, and Stanley Jacob, zonal brand building head at Ultratech Cement Ltd., will lead the valedictory session, emphasising the importance of responsible marketing practices and new age marketing insights. (Lt. Col.) S.N. Prasad, director, SDMIMD will deliver the inaugural address”, the press statement said.

Expert speakers like Rangan Varadan, CEO & founder of Billion loans Group, and S.N. Rao, chairman and managing director of Supreem Pharmaceuticals, will also share their experience during the conference, the statement added.