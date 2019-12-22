Condition of Pejawar seer improves marginally

The condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who is being treated for extensive pneumonia at Kasturba Hospital here, has improved marginally but he is on ventilator and is stable but critical.
A health bulletin released by the hospital at 5 p.m. on Saturday said that Vishwesha Tirtha Swami was admitted with severe breathing difficulty on Friday. Presently, he is receiving treatment in the ICU.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited the seer on Saturday. He said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had enquired about the health of the seer over telephone.
“I was among those with the seer when the idol of Lord Ram was installed at Ayodhya (in 1992). Now, all efforts are being made to construct a Ram temple at Ayodhya. He should be there to see the completion of the temple,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.