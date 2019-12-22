Condition of Pejawar seer improves marginally

The condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who is being treated for extensive pneumonia at Kasturba Hospital here, has improved marginally but he is on ventilator and is stable but critical.

A health bulletin released by the hospital at 5 p.m. on Saturday said that Vishwesha Tirtha Swami was admitted with severe breathing difficulty on Friday. Presently, he is receiving treatment in the ICU.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited the seer on Saturday. He said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had enquired about the health of the seer over telephone.

“I was among those with the seer when the idol of Lord Ram was installed at Ayodhya (in 1992). Now, all efforts are being made to construct a Ram temple at Ayodhya. He should be there to see the completion of the temple,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.