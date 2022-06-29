Concern over infant mortality

Expressing concern over the infant deaths in the district, Chikkamagaluru ZP Chief Executive Officer G. Prabhu has instructed officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department to take enough care to reduce infant mortality in the district.

In a meeting with the officers in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, the officer said 11 infants died in April-May this year. There were 68 deaths in 2021-22; as many as 97 died in 2020-21; there were 109 deaths in 2019-20; and there were 73 deaths in 2018-19. The health workers had to visit door-to-door to spread awareness of the healthcare of children. The officers should ensure pregnant women get proper healthcare.

He also directed the senior officers to identify the field officials, in whose jurisdiction the deaths occurred, and instruct them for proper measures to avoid deaths in future.

Officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department were present in the meeting.