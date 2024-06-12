Complete road widening on time, says Tenginakai

Mahesh Tenginakai, Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA, has directed officials to complete widening work on the R.N. Shetty Road in Hubballi within the stipulated time.

Mr. Tenginakai, who reviewed the widening work which provides connectivity to localities in ward numbers 51, 52, 53, and 54 of Hubballi on Tuesday, told the officials to expedite the work and complete the project on time. He was accompanied by councillors and HDMC officials.

The widening of the 1.6-km R.N. Shetty Road has been taken up at a cost of ₹6 crore. However, as there was a underground drainage network, a special grant of ₹77.80 lakh was provided by the government, of which work on 850 metres of the UGD has been completed till date.

After reviewing, Mr. Tenginakai asked officials to complete the work on another 750 metres by July 30. He held a meeting with officials of the municipal corporation, various other departments, and the L&T company officials asking them to expedite and complete the work on time. The L&T officials assured of completing their part of the work by June 20, while the other officials assured of completing the work by July 30.

The MLA was accompanied by councillors Senthil Kumar, Chetan Hirekerur, former mayor Prakash Kyarakatti during the review and the spot visit.