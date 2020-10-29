Complete ongoing works within stipulated time, officials told

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said that ongoing works under various schemes, including those under the grants of Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), should be completed within the stipulated period. And, officials concerned should upload related data.

Addressing a review meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday, Ms. Ragapriya said that the expenditure target till October 2020 is ₹ 19.34 crore of which, ₹ 9.58 crore has been utilised for implementing projects.

Officers of the government departments concerned should spend the remaining grants that have been earmarked and complete the ongoing projects expeditiously. At the same time, they should ensure that quality in work is maintained, she added.

Officials of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) told the Deputy Commissioner that the expenditure target for this month is fixed to ₹ 3.34 crore and works worth ₹ 1.13 crore have been completed. Further, they said, the Department of Public Works has completed works worth ₹ 1.25 crore against the fixed target of ₹ 7 crore.

Ms. Ragapriya said that the district has been suffering from heavy rain and floods. Infrastructure and other facilities have been destroyed. Therefore, officials of the departments concerned should utilise the funds released for schemes, including the grants under KKRDB, and implement development works without any discrepancies or irregularities, she added.