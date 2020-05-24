Complete lockdown in Belagavi

Police personnel enforced a complete lockdown across Belagavi district on Sunday, as per the State’s COVID-19 management rules.

There were no buses or auto rickshaws seen on the roads. Very few private vehicles were plying.

All shops and establishments, government and private offices, except police stations, were closed.

Only medical shops, some milk booths and grocery stores were open.

Few personnel were working in the DC office and Police commissioner’s office.

Police directed vehicles away from the main roads and asked commuters to take alternative routes.

There was heavy police presence at important junctions and near the Rani Channamma circle.