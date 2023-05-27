HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complaint against insurance company for misusing name of NIMHANS director to promote their brand

Mr. Rao, in his complaint, said that the accused had a website under the name “National Health Insurance” and copied the photograph and profile details of Dr. Pratima Murthy to be used as Managing Director of the company

May 27, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Pratima Murthy, Director Nimhans Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Mpower and Aditya Birla Education Trust. 

Pratima Murthy, Director Nimhans Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Mpower and Aditya Birla Education Trust.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu Bureau

The South Division cyber crime police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for misusing the name of the Director of NIMHANS to promote their brand.

Based on the complaint by S Shankar Narayan Rao, Registrar, NIMHANS, the South Division cyber crime police have taken up a case against the unknown person charging them under section 66C ( identity theft) and 66D (cheating by impersonation) of the IT Act on May 24 for further investigations.

Mr. Rao, in his complaint, said that the accused had a website under the name “National Health Insurance” and copied the photograph and profile details of Dr. Pratima Murthy to be used as Managing Director of the company. They were used illegally to promote the insurance scheme which offered a wide variety of schemes ranging from physical and mental health, the police said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / insurance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.