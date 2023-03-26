HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complaint against film producer Prashanth Sambaragi for derogatory posts on Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy

The Bigg Boss contestant had recently launched the “Jhatka Cut” campaign against Halal meat

March 26, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prashanth Sambaragi had put out a series of allegedly defamatory posts on social media against Mr. Devegowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy and the seer of the Vokkaliga community

Prashanth Sambaragi had put out a series of allegedly defamatory posts on social media against Mr. Devegowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy and the seer of the Vokkaliga community | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Kannada film producer and Bigg Boss contestant Prashanth Sambaragi, who recently launched “Jhatka Cut” campaign against Halal meat, is in trouble for posting derogatory and defamatory posts on social media against JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda and his son, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The JD(S) legal wing state president A.P. Ranganath, on Saturday, filed a complaint with the central division Cyber Crime Police seeking legal action.

Mr. Sambaragi had put out a series of allegedly defamatory posts on social media against Mr. Devegowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy and the seer of the Vokkaliga community, which irked many. Following outrage, he withdrew his comments and apologised on social media.

However, Mr. Ranganath in his complaint to Cyber Crime Police urged them to not only arrest him but also expel him from the city, given his track record of making provocative statements. The cyber crime police have taken up the complaint and are investigating the case further.

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.