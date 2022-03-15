Karnataka

Compensation sought for members of cylinder blast

Minister for Law and Parlimentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy during the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on March 15, 2022.

Minister for Law and Parlimentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy during the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on March 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the State Government will pay monetary compensation to kith and kin of 15 people who had lost their lives in the LPG gas cylinder blast at Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district if the company concerned did not come forward to pay the compensation.

In reply to Eshwar Khandre of the Congress during the zero hour, Mr. Madhuswamy said the supplier and distributor of the LPG gas cylinder company would have to pay compensation. If the company has no insurance cover to pay the compensation, then the government would pay, he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already announced ₹5 lakh each as compensation for the families of the victims. Mr Bommai would go to the village and hand over the compensation. The Shahapur police have registered a case against the supplier company and distributor of the gas cylinder.

Earlier, Mr. Khandre said the government had not paid compensation to families of the victims and sought action against the company which was involved in the supply of cylinders.


