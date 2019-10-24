Compensation being paid is more than double, says Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that the State government was giving compensation to the flood-affected which was more than double of what had been prescribed under NDRF guidelines.

He was speaking to presspersons after visiting the flood-affected villages of Kiresur and Hebasur in Hubballi taluk and inspecting damage caused by floods in Bennihalla at Yamanur bridge and other villages of Navalgund taluk.

Mr. Shettar said that apart from the flood relief announced by the State government during the Legislature session, the State government would soon implement a scheme to give compensation of ₹ 22,000 to ₹ 24,000 per hectare to farmers.

He said that crops during both kharif and rabi had been destroyed by floods in Navalgund taluk. Consequently, crop insurance compensation of ₹ 64 crore for kharif and ₹ 69 crore for rabi loss and ₹ 54 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojna had been sanctioned to Navalgund Assembly constituency and soon, the funds would reach the affected farmers.

Navalgund MLA Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said that a total of 124 streams flowed in the Navalgund Assembly segment and because of floods in them, crops had been extensively damaged.

Cheque

Mr. Shettar, who visited Kannur village in Navalgund taluk, handed over a compensation cheque for ₹ 5 lakh to the family members of Shekhavva Shivappa Thimmannavar (68) who was buried alive after her house collapsed recently.

The Minister then visited Harahatti bridge, Tirlapur and Ballur villages that have been affected by excessive rain and floods. He was accompanied by zilla and taluk panchayat members and various officials.