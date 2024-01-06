Commuters seek connectivity between Satellite bus stop and Deepanjali Nagar metro station

January 06, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Regular commuters using the Satellite bus stop on Mysuru road have been appealing to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to collaborate with the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) to establish a seamless link between the bus stop and the nearby Deepanjali Nagar metro station.

This plea stems from the inconvenience faced by commuters who currently have to cover a distance of over 1 km on foot from the bus stop to the metro station. Auto-rickshaws charge more than ₹50 to ₹70 for this short journey.

The Satellite bus station has separate bays for outstation buses and another bay specifically designated for Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses. This station serves as the starting point for Karnataka Road State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses heading towards various destinations such as Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Kollegal, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, Mandya, Kozhikode, Kasargod, and other destination. Due to this, it is one of the busiest bus stations in the city witnessing a significant influx of commuters on a daily basis.

Commuters say that if a connection between the metro station and the bus stop is made, it would be convenient and provide the metro as an option for last-mile connectivity. Rajesh Kumar, a daily commuter, said, “The long walk from the metro station to the bus stop is inconvenient, especially during rush hours. If the BMRCL collaborates with the BMTC to have mini-buses, it would greatly improve the overall commuting experience.”

Ankit Nayak, a commuter said, “Connecting the Deepanjali Nagar metro station to the Satellite bus stop would benefit hundreds of commuters. Auto-rickshaws charging exorbitant prices for the short distance between the metro station and bus stop is frustrating. Many people go to Kengeri bus stop, but this will not help anyone since many buses towards Mysuru and Kodagu don’t stop there.”

Ramya Kulkarni, another regular traveller, highlighted that the journey from the bus stop to the metro station involves a 20-minute walk. “Despite the walk being manageable for the majority of commuters, the pedestrian pathways along the route lack proper maintenance. Furthermore, Mysuru Road experiences significant traffic congestion, posing challenges for passengers, particularly the elderly and those with luggage, in navigating this stretch and crossing the busy Mysuru Road,” she added.

Meanwhile, officials from BMRCL and BMTC have stated that there are no current plans for a feeder bus service between the metro and bus stations. However, they assured that they will look into the matter and consider potential solutions in the future.