Committee set up to look into closure of Kannada schools

Kannada Sahitya Parishat has asked the former High Court judge Arali Nagaraj to come up with recommendations to address the issue on priority basis

March 07, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada Sahitya Parishat has constituted a committee headed by a former High Court judge Arali Nagaraj to look into the issue of Kannada schools being closed down and come up with recommendations to address the issue on priority basis, parishat president Mahesh Joshi has said.

Participating in the second session on the second day of the 16th Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat on JSS campus in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Joshi said that the Sahitya Parishat is committed to the protection of the interests of Kannadigas and Kannada schools and it will chalk out an action plan.

The committee headed by Mr. Arali Nagaraj will be asked to come up with suitable recommendations, he said.

Mr. Joshi said that one of the main reasons for the dwindling number of admissions in Kannada-medium schools is the lack of infrastructure and the other is the misconception among parents about sending their wards to such schools and their fascination towards English.

He said that there is a need for filling vacant posts in Kannada-medium schools and address infrastructure needs, including proper drinking water, playground and toilet blocks.

He said that by closing down schools, the government is actually depriving many of their right to education.

Mr. Joshi said that the credit for implementing the State language policy should go to the parishat as because of its continued efforts, the government framed the policy.

Sammelan Sarvadhyaksha K.S. Sharma, member of the State Human Rights Commission Suresh Ontagodi and parishat district unit president Lingaraj Angadi and others were present.

