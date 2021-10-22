Committee set up to evolve youth policy

It is led by R. Balasubramanyam of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement

The State Government has formed a 13-member committee of experts to formulate the Karnataka Youth Policy-2021, led by Swamy Vivekananda Youth Movement founder R. Balasubramanyam.

According to Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, the committee has been asked to elicit opinion about expectations from the new policy and to submit a report within two months.

Karnataka had evolved its youth policy in 2012. However, there was a need to evolve a new policy now to keep in tune with the changing times and aspirations, stated a release from the Ministry.

Expressing concern about substance abuse among youth, the Minister said the proposed policy would spell out measures to fight it. It would also focus on new technologies and innovations besides giving importance to sports through youth organisations. It would also lay emphasis on the measures to be taken to inculcate leadership qualities in youth and impart necessary skills to help them get jobs, he said in the release.