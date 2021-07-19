Committed to following party’s decision: Minister K.S.Eshwarappa on purported audio clip of Kateel

Minister for RDPR K.S.Eshwarappa has said he believed in party’s state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement on the alleged audio that went viral on Sunday night, maintaining that nobody could hatch a conspiracy against him.

Speaking to press persons in Shivamogga on Monday morning, he said he would not react to the content of the audio, which had been denied by the party’s state president himself.

“Why should I react to the audio which the state president had denied? I believe his statement on this issue. Don’t make him a scapegoat. He has been struggling hard to strengthen the party’s organization”, he said.

Responding to queries, the minister said he was not bothered about his position. “Nobody can harm my career. I have taken the decision to continue in this position as long as the organization wants me to do so. I don’t want to stick to any position forever. Across the country, youths are being given responsible positions. I am already 72 years old. That does not mean, I will go and resign tomorrow. I am committed to following the party’s decision”, he said.

In the audio clip, Nalin Kumar Kateel purportedly spoke about the change in the leadership in Chief Minister’s post in the state and also suggested dropping Jagadish Shettar and K.S.Eshwarappa from the cabinet.