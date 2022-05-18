Committed to development of Chikkamagaluru, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State Government would take measures necessary to avoid damages caused due to heavy rains.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, he said there had been incidents of flooding in urban localities due to heavy rains. The low-lying areas had been flooded. “I have instructed officers to take proper measures to avoid such incidents”, he said.

The CM said he visited some localities hit by rains in Bengaluru. Teams of NDRF, BBMP officials, police and home guards had been deployed for rescue works.

The rains had prompted the farmers to get ready for sowing operation. The administration would take steps to ensure there was no shortage of seeds and fertilizers, he said. Replying to a question on the delay in providing relief for people who were hit by the floods in 2019 in Chikkamagaluru, Mr. Bommai said he would take a report from the officers and look into it.

Tourism

After laying foundation stones for new buildings at a programme organised on the AIT College campus, Mr. Bommai said he was committed to the development of Chikkamagaluru district. “The government will give approval for providing water for three taluks from Bhadra reservoir”, he said.

Chikkamagaluru has potential for development in the tourism sector, he said, stating that the government would take the steps necessary to attract tourists to the district. “We are planning to have rope-way at tourist attractions including one in Mullayyanagiri in the district”, he said.

Social Welfare Mininster Kota Srinivasa Poojary, legislators C.T.Ravi, Belli Prakash, T.D.Raje Gowda, M.P.Kumaraswamy, D.S.Suresh, political secretary to CM D.N.Jeevaraj and others were present.