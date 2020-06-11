COMEDK-UGET 2020, which was scheduled to be held on June 27, has been postponed to July 25. The entrance test is a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in private engineering colleges in Karnataka. COMEDK has also decided to extend the last date to submit applications and provide edit options for candidates to choose the centres nearest to them. Candidates can submit new applications from June 14 to 17.
COMEDK-UGET postponed to July 25
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Next Story