Come up with solutions for rural India, graduating students told

March 08, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The second part of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) annual convocation to confer degrees of post-graduation and research studies [Ph.D, M.Sc (Engineering) by Research, Integrated Dual] was held in Belagavi on Thursday. The other degrees have been given away during the first convocation held a few months ago.

Ramon Magsaysay award winner and Chief Executive Officer of SELCO Foundation Harish Hande delivered the convocation address.

Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot presided over the convocation. Minister for Higher Education and pro-Chancellor M.C. Sudhakar was present.

VTU conferred 4,514 MBA degress, 4,024 MCAs, 920 M.Techs, 44 M.Archs, 27 M.Plans, 688 Ph.Ds, two M.Sc (Engineering) by Research and two Integrated Dual degrees.

Mr. Gehlot urged the youth to give back to society. He asked them to be innovators. ”Innovation is increasingly recognized as the currency of the future. It lends a competitive edge to business and provides solution for effective governance. It is, therefore, hardly surprising that governments around the world are making a concrete effort to encourage innovation,” he said.

“Learning is not limited to school or college. Life is a huge platform to learn and we should not stop learning at any stage,” he said.

Dr. Hande asked graduates to utilize their knowledge and skills to help the nation prosper.

“They should take up projects and studies in the rural or backward areas of the country as it is in these areas that the real challenges are known. Youth should come up with solutions for rural India,” he said. They should dedicate knowledge for the well-being of the poor people, he said.

“This can help strengthen natural wealth and resources of the nation, its beauty and cultural heritage. When we find solutions to the problems of rural areas and the people there, it always complements nature,” he said.

“Scholars who have received research degrees should think of implementing research ideas in the real world. Higher education should consider the challenges of our society as a subject of study. All graduates should focus on rural development and join institutions located in tier two or three cities,” he said.

Dr. Sudhakar said the country needed to build a large pool of skilled scientific and technical manpower to achieve progress. “That is why the State government is establishing special skill training centers at Kalaburagi, Talkal and Mysuru in association with VTU,” he said.

“Graduates should realise that they are the intellectual wealth of our nation. You are the product of an education system of a new nation or system born out of an old civilization. You must fully understand the democratic ideals of our land and country. You must not only embrace the rights that are provided in our policy but also accept whole-heartedly your responsibilities towards society and in nation-building,” he said.

Aristotle stated that excellence is never an accident. It means that it is always the result of right intention, sincere effort and intelligent execution and the choices one makes in life, he said.

VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar presented the recent achievements of the university.

Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy read the names of rank holders and Ph.D award winners.

Registrar (Evaluation) T.N. Sreenivasa led the convocation procession. Dean Sadashive Gowda presented the rank holders and graduates before the Chancellor. Finance Officer M.A. Sapna, members on Executive Council and Academic Senate, principals of affiliated colleges, parents, students and students were present.