Come out with health scheme for seniors in view of COVID-19: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday asked the Union and State governments to come out with a scheme to extend medical help to senior citizens especially in the light of the plight of aged persons during COVID-19 pandemic.

While declining to issue any directions to public or private sector health insurance companies to issue specific insurance policies to senior citizens as sought in a PIL petition, the Court also directed both the government to inform the available schemes in relation to health of senior citizens.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.Vishwajith Shetty issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by city-based Letzkit Foundation.

Stating that the Court cannot pass orders to issue policies either free of cost or at affordable premium as the policies are issued based on various parameters, including commercial factors, the Bench reminded the Governments about apex court’s verdict that right to health is a fundamental right of citizens while directing government to come out with a scheme to secure health of senior citizens.