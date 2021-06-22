Colleges, schools prepare for physical classes

Parents cautious; say there is need for proper deliberation

Although the State government is yet to take a final decision on when schools and PU colleges can reopen, managements have started preparing to resume physical classes.

Most are in the process of conducting vaccination drives while others have ensured that teaching and non-teaching staff as well as parents of students have received their shots. Parents, however, remain cautious with many pointing out to reports claiming that children will be the worst affected during the third wave.

The recommendations of the government-appointed expert committee for schools and colleges to be opened in a phased manner has given a new impetus to management of education institutes.

A source in the Higher Education Department said they will begin vaccination on college campuses from July 1. They plan to start offline classes in colleges soon after their staff and students are vaccinated. “We want the State government to ensure that parents and teachers are vaccinated at the earliest and on priority basis so that we can resume physical classes,” said D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka. He added that the academic loss among children during the pandemic is far more than the 30% pointed out by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

Lokesh Talikatte of Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) expressed a similar view. “Last year has been disastrous for children not just academically, but also psychologically. We want learning to continue this academic year and do not want the repeat of the last academic year,” he said.

Parents and parents’ associations want a series of consultations to be held before a decision is made on reopening. B.N. Yogananda, member, Karnataka Private Schools Parents Association Coordination Committee, said there was a need for proper deliberation on the issue and for the State government to weigh the pros and cons.