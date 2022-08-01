College student run over by train

She accidentally fell on the railway track; locals stage protest

A college student died as a train ran over her soon after she accidentally fell on the railway track at Ankapura near Hassan on Monday. Preethi, 16, of Gudde Teranya village in the taluk, was on the way to the Government First Grade College at Mosale Hosahalli when she met with the accident. According to students, when she was waiting to cross the railway track she lost balance and fell on the track. Even before she could come out of the track, the train had hit her.

Following the incident, students and local people staged a protest stopping vehicles on Hassan-Mysuru Road. They burnt tyres and blamed the negligence of the Railways for the accident. Shantigrama and Gorur Police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.