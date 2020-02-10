‘Coastal Development Authority should focus on gap-filling work’

State Planning Board deputy chairman B.J. Puttaswamy on Monday said the Coastal Development Authority (CDA) has to do gap-filling work, that is works not executed by other departments while assuring adequate budgetary allocation to all four area development authorities in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating an investors’ meet on economic development of coastal areas on Monday, Mr. Puttaswamy said the CDA must focus on constructing minor/pedestrian bridges across the coast besides enhancing tourist facilities in the region that is known for its scenic beauty.

Stating that Karnataka has abundant natural resources on offer to tourists, Mr. Puttaswamy noted that Gujarat, which does not have resources like Karnataka, attracts over 575 lakh tourists every year. On the other hand, Karnataka gets less than 5 lakh tourists, he said, adding that much needs to be done in the tourism sector. A road map for tourism development would be laid and discussions were being held with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said.

Mr. Puttaswamy said that during the Budget session, he would convene a meeting of heads of all four authorities, in which jurisdictional MLAs are members, and present their demand before the Chief Minister.

Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Planning and Statistics Department) Shalini Rajneesh said the meet aimed at implementing sustainable development programme of the United Nations in the coastal districts. Projects of investors, benefits to public and problems being faced by investors would be discussed, she said.

Authority chairman Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, who took charge from Ms. Rajneesh on Monday, said everyone intends to leave an indelible mark when in power, and so was he. He wanted CDA to be a single-window agency to give clearances to projects being implemented in the coastal Karnataka, besides executing several projects needed by people in the area. He urged Mr. Puttaswamy to ensure that CDA gets at least ₹100 crore allocation in the Budget.

Ramachandra Rao, retired professor with College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, made a presentation on sustainable use of the seas and marine resources for sustainable development while Deloitte made a presentation on economic development assessment for coastal districts.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO Preethi Gehlot, CDA Secretary Pradeep D'Souza and others were present.