Karnataka

CMC polling peaceful

Polling for Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council went off peacefully on Monday. There were 146 candidates for 35 wards of the urban local body. As per the reports until 3 p.m., the voter turnout was 47.05 %. Voting continued till 5 p.m.

Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T.Ravi, who is also a national general secretary of the BJP, was among those who exercised their right to vote. Many fced difficulty in finding their names on the voters’ list and they had to visit a couple of booths to cast their votes.

The district administration had deployed police to avoid untoward incidents. Candidates of the BJP, Congress and the JD(S), besides independents, were in the fray. The counting of votes will be held on December 30.


