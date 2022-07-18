CM urged to include Wadiyars while offering ‘bagina’ at KRS

Congress MLC Dinesh Guli Gowda has appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to make it a practice to invite the erstwhile Mysuru royal family members while offering bagina to river Cauvery when the KRS reservoir fills to the brim.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Gowda who hails from the Cauvery basin, said that it was the wish of people of the Cauvery basin in general and Mandya district in particular, where the KRS dam is located, to see the participation of the erstwhile royal family of Wadiyars in the bagina event as they were instrumental in building the reservoir.

The erstwhile Mysuru royal family had taken the initiative of carving out Mandya district and putting the area on the path of economic and social development through various measures, he said.