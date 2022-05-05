CM urged to drop ropeway project

Chamundi Betta Ulisi Horata Samithi writes to Bommai

A section of prominent citizens of Mysuru under the banner of Chamundi Betta Ulisi Horata Samithi, have urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to drop the Chamundi Hills ropeway project.

The Samithi members have also launched a signature campaign of prominent citizens of Mysuru including litterateurs to convey the popular opinion against the project and the imperatives of environmental conservation. The Samithi said so far more than 50,000 signatures have been collectedin opposition to the development works including the ropeway and wanted the Chief Minister to disband the project in the interest of conserving the environment.

The letter to the Chief Minister underlined the series of meetings and conferences conducted in the city to discuss the pros and cons of the works including construction of commercial complex, steel railing along the steps apart from the ropeway which was announced in the State Budget.

Chamundi Hills is a natural heritage and pride of Mysuru which also provides a sense of identity to the region. The so-called development works atop the hills was marring the natural beauty and amounts to vandalising the heritage, according to the Samithi members.

It was pointed out that Saraswathi Samman awardee S.L. Bhyrappa had taken objections to the kind of development works under the guise of tourism promotion taking place atop Chamundi Hills and how its importance as a spiritual/pilgrim centre was being ignored. The same was conveyed by the writer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this aspect was brought to the notice of Mr. Bommai by the citizens.

Chamundi Hills and its environment should be conserved and promoted as a spiritual/pilgrim destination and not as a tourist destination, the citizens added.

Not only is the public opposition against the projects intensifying with each passing day but a round table conference on the subject brought together various subject experts who highlighted the negative impact of the sanctioned works on Chamundi Hills, according to the Samithi.

The letter addressed to the Chief Minister also stated that senior political leader and MP V. Srinivas Prasad, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, writer Devanur Mahadev, geologist and writer T.R. Ananthramu, wildlife expert Sanjay Gubbi, and environmental activist Leo Saldanha were among those who have expressed opposition to the project.

Hence it called upon the Chief Minister to study the reports and views submitted by various experts and issue directions to the officials immediately to disband the project.