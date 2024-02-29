CM to visit Hassan to inaugurate govt. works

February 29, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate government works completed by spending ₹101.63 crores and lay foundation stones for works worth over ₹1,243 crore during his visit to Hassan on Friday. He will also address a meeting of the beneficiaries of the government’s guarantee schemes on the occasion.

Hassan district administration has made arrangements to hold the programme on the premises of Government Engineering College. The Chief Minister is expected to reach the city by 11 a.m. He will go to Mysuru later in the afternoon.

Along with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, and other cabinet ministers are expected to attend the programme. The district administration has arranged buses to bring beneficiaries of the government’s schemes for the programme.