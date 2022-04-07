CM to launch Kalyana Karnataka Yatra Parva

Basavakalyan-Kalyana Karnataka Yatra Parva, a five-year project to undertake huge infrastructure and beautification programmes in Basavakalyan town of Bidar district, where the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara established the Anubhava Mantapa, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will preside over the function. Abhinava Gavisiddeshwar Swami of Gavi Mutt in Koppal will be present.

District president of Veerashaiva Samaj Arun Kumar Patil, addressing presspersons, said that the State Government has earmarked ₹560 crore to rebuild Basaveshwara heritage by taking up various development works in Basavakalyan, of which ₹200 crore has been released. The work to renovate Parushakattte is under way.

Nearly 500 religious heads of different mutts from across the State are expected to participate. More than one lakh people will attend the event.