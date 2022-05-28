CM to interact with wards of farmers in Mangaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will interact with wards of farmers who are the beneficiaries of Chief Minister’s Vidya Siri scheme at Moodbidri on June 1, said MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday while asking officials to make necessary arrangements for the programme.

Chairing a preparatory meeting for the programme on the Zilla Panchayat premises here, Mr. Kateel said that the programme being held at Alva’s College, is aimed at getting first-hand feedback from students who are beneficiaries of the scheme. Vidya Siri, the MP said, has been a lofty scheme of the Chief Minister and over 22,000 wards of farmers in Dakshina Kannada are benefiting from it.