CM to inaugurate Timmapur Lift Irrigation Project in Sindhanur today

December 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - YADGIR

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Timmapur Lift Irrigation Project in Sindhanur of Raichur district on Saturday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will also take part in the golden jubilee celebrations programme of the Government Degree College and lay foundation stone for a Jal Jivan Mission Project.

Timmapur Lift Irrigation Project is meant to irrigate 36,000 hectares of land in more than 24 villages by lifting water from the Tungabhadra near Valaballari village in the taluk.

Farmers in these villages have had no source of water to irrigate their land and to protect standing crops. Considering their need, the project was taken up to lift water from the Tungabhadra through four pumpsets to 54 distribution canals of the Tungabhadra Left Branch Canal.

The water will reach targeted land through the 54 distribution canals. As many as 47 acres of the land was acquired for the project and the cost has been put at ₹109 crore. The project was taken up by Karnataka Niravari Nigam Limited (KNNL).

During his previous stint as MLA, Hampanagouda Badarli explained to Mr. Siddaramaiah how the project is important for farmers in the area. And, the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2018.

“Farmers will get the benefit of this project as land in around 24 villages will be irrigated. Standing crops in 36,000 hectares of land withered due to lack of water. Considering the problem, an effort was made to bring the project. Ultimately, the dream of farmers is coming true,” Mr. Badarli said.

Degree college

The Government Degree College in Sindhanur was established in 1971 after strong efforts were made by the then MLA Amaregouda Gadratagi. In the initial days, the college used to run at PLD Bank building and later, it was shifted to its own building on 32 acres on Kushtagi Road.

In 2003, the silver jubilee celebrations programme was organized when Mr. Badarli was MLA.

As many as 35,000 students have studied in the college so far and it is said that the college is one of the oldest in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Meanwhile, the Raichur district administration is all set to host a smooth programme. The Police Department has deployed adequate personnel for security.

Additional Deputy Commissioner K.R. Durugesh held a meeting of officials. He gave appropriate directions to officials from all departments concerned after inspecting the preparations.