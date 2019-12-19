CM to inaugurate command centre

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the Command and Control Centre (CCC) built in Belagavi as part of the Smart City project, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said in Belagavi on Thursday.
He was speaking to journalists after a visit to the CCC that is nearing completion.
Several Smart Cities are utilising the CCC for traffic regulation, garbage disposal, providing real-time location of public transport buses and metros and other purposes. The CCC will help the rapidly developing city of Belagavi, Mr. Angadi said after the visit.
He also inspected some road works and also other works taken up under the project. Managing Director of Smart City Project Sashidhar Kurer, Chief Engineer R.S. Nayak and others were present.
