CM to campaign in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar

April 11, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The poll scene in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies is all set to become exciting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding the election campaign for the party candidates on Friday and Saturday.

With the constituencies turning out to be key for Mr. Siddaramaiah, the election scenario is going to get intense as the poll date nears. Mysuru and Chamarajanagar seats, which are going to polls on April 26, have become a prestige issue for the Congress which has won most assembly seats coming under the two Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Chief Minister is expected to hold election campaigns in Kollegal, H.D. Kote, and Nanjangud, all coming under the Chamarajanagar constituency. After an overnight stay in Mysuru, he will participate in an election rally in the K.R. Assembly constituency in Mysuru city. He is also expected to hold public meetings in Hunsur and Periyapatna the same day before leaving for Bengaluru.

M. Lakshman is the Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha candidate while Sunil Bose, who is the son of Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, is the party candidate in Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates and the party supporters have stepped up their campaign in the constituencies and are banking on the guarantees that the Congress government announced soon after coming to power for making an impact in the elections against the BJP and its alliance partner JD(S).

The Chief Minister is expected to launch attacks on the BJP and its alliance partner JD(S) during his election rallies.

