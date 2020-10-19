CM reviews airport work

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the construction of the airport in Shivamogga would be completed by December 2021 and exuded confidence that it would be operational by February 2022. He spoke to media people after reviewing the construction work at Sogane near Shivamogga on Monday.
The Chief Minister said that earlier, approval was given for a runway of 2,050 metres. However, it has been decided to increase the length to 3,200 metres so that big planes could land. The State government would provide additional ₹75 crore. for the project in the next budget.
The State government had appealed to the Centre to include Shivamogga airport under the UDAN project so that a large number of people would be benefited. “The acquisition of land has been completed. All those who parted with their land would get fair compensation. The airport would help the business activities in neighbouring districts”, he said.
Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar were present.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath