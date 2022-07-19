CM promises action on Maratha’s demand for higher reservation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured the Maratha community of considering its demand for higher reservation based on the report from the Backward Classes Commission.

“The State government is responsive to the demand of the Maratha community to include it under Category 2A instead of the present Category 3B with respect to reservation. Action with the constitutional framework would be initiated in this regard after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission,” the Chief Minister said at a programme to mark the inauguration of Maratha Development Corporation in Bengaluru.

The State government has decided to provide a grant of ₹ 10 cr to prepare a Detailed Project Report for development of various heritage monuments of Maratha community’s iconic personalities, he said.