CM must quit for govt.’s ‘lacklustre’ show in the last one year: BJP

The BJP attacked the Congress government on the occasion of its first anniversary by terming its achievement in the last one year as “zero” and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the “lacklustre” performance.

Addressing a press conference, BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok alleged that the Congress government had not only emptied the State treasury but had also turned the state into a safe haven for murderers. They demanded that the Governor dismiss the government if the Chief Minister did not resign.

Mr. Vijayendra alleged that not even a single development work had been launched in the State in the last one year.

He said there were huge expectations from the Congress government with respect to development following its thumping majority and the tall claims of its leaders about development. However, they had now been turned false, he maintained.

Though the Chief Minister and Ministers were talking about their achievements, common people were confused as no development was visible to them, he said.

Arguing that implementation of guarantee schemes alone would not lead to development, he alleged that the government had failed to handle its responsibilities during the drought.

Accusing the government of being indifferent towards the problems of farmers, he said it had failed to either waive crop loans or compensate crop losses though 692 farmers had committed suicide of late. He pointed out that milk farmers were yet to get incentive amount for the last eight to ten months.

He sarcastically remarked that the only achievement of the Congress government was to get into collision course with the Centre, and accused the State government of trying to cover up its failures by blaming the Union government.

He also accused the Congress government of hiking the charges for various services, besides that of power tariff and power connection to IP sets.

He further alleged that people were doubting if murderers had the support of the government as there were serial cases of murder in the State.

‘35,471 files pending’

Meanwhile JD (S) State president and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged that 35,471 files had not been cleared in eight major departments and wondered if this was an achievement.

He alleged that the Congress government was celebrating its first anniversary even as farmers were suffering as the Centre’s crop compensation given to them was being adjusted by banks against their loans.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Kumaraswamy said : “The government is rejoicing over the completion of one year in office and is claiming many achievements. However, the government has done nothing for the welfare of farmers, who are suffering due to drought. Farmer suicides have again started in the State and incentives are not being given to milk producers. Besides, salaries of employees have not been paid in many departments.”