CM may discuss lockdown relaxation during PM’s video-conference today

Staggered opening of lockdown and review of relaxation provided to industries and businesses in Karnataka recently are likely to be discussed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during the video conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning.

While he is set to discuss issues to be raised in the video conference with Home, Health and Medical Education Ministers, and senior officials ahead of the meeting, sources in the government said that the BJP government here will toe the line of the Centre in implementing lockdown norms. “Some non-BJP ruled States have decided to extend lockdown beyond May 3. BJP-ruled States will go with the Centre’s decision,” sources in Chief Minister’s office said.

Over the last three days, several exemptions to businesses and industries have been made by the State and Union governments, and these exemptions will be reviewed.

Meanwhile, a senior official said: “The lockdown has definitely helped. Staggered opening of businesses and life in general is the way ahead. Society cannot be kept under lockdown for a long time.” Places that attract crowd could remain closed for a few weeks beyond May 3, the official indicated.

The official pointed out: “The thought is that government should withdraw from isolation/quarantine facilities that is draining huge amount of money. Instead, quarantine should be imposed by the community and government can come into picture only when the person tests positive.”