CM lays foundation stone for new building of Karnataka Bhavan

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at the foundation stone laying ceremony in New Delhi on Friday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at the foundation stone laying ceremony in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new building of the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, who also holds the PWD portfolio, participated in the event. They also performed ‘puja’ for construction work of Cauvery Karnataka Bhavan.

The previous coalition government estimated the construction cost of the building at ₹82 crore. The BJP government has raised it to ₹120 crore.

The proposal to construct the new building was approved by the previous Siddaramaiah government. Last year, the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had approved the building plan.

