Karnataka

CM in Hubballi for last rites of friend

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the residence of his friend Raju Patil in Hubballi on September 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reached Hubballi on September 16 morning and drove straight to the residence of Raju Patil, a close friend and relative who passed away on September 15.

Visibly upset, the Chief Minister did not speak with mediapersons at Hubballi airport. There were tears in his eyes when he saw the body of his friend who suffered cardiac arrest.

The Chief Minister will be attending the final rites and has no other engagement for the day. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that he grew up with Raju Patil and shared a special bond with him.

Raju Patil is survived by his wife and daughter.


