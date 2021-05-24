CM hints at additional COVID-19 relief package

I will do my best in the next 10 to 12 days, he says

Having come under criticism from the Opposition and several social and economic groups over the ₹1,250 relief package announced by the government recently, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday indicated that there could be a second package over the next few days.

“I am aware that several groups have been left out in the package announced earlier. I am thinking about them too. I will try to do my best in the next 10 to 12 days in another package,” he told presspersons here after visiting a BBMP COVID call centre on Monday.

“I announced the package within financial limitations,” he said, when his attention was drawn to the criticism by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Stating that the situation of shortage has eased in the State, the Chief Minister said oxygenated beds were now available, and the government was trying to ensure ICU beds as per requirement. In Bengaluru alone, he said 3,000 beds, including 1,000 oxygenated beds, were available across 28 COVID Care Centres equipped with doctors and nurses. He specifically appealed to residents of slums to get themselves admitted in CCCs if found to be positive.

Vaccine supply

Acknowledging the vaccine shortage in the State, he said efforts were being made to procure vaccines and the State had appealed to the Centre to increase vaccine allocation.