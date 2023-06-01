CM gives nod to continue Siddaganga tender works

June 01, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday instructed the Public Works Department to continue the tender process for proposed construction of hostel building on the premises of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.

His direction came after he reviewed the request submitted by the department regarding the continuation of the tender process in the interest of thousands of students studying in the mutt. The Chief Minister instructed the PWD to consider it as a special case and continue the process.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, the pending works in the PWD were halted for review. This included the construction of hostel on the mutt premises at an estimated cost of ₹9.9 crore and the technical bid had been opened already, the note said.