Karnataka

CM for Shivamogga

more-in

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will visit Shivamogga city on December 23. He will arrive in a helicopter at 12.15 p.m. and take part in a convention of organic farmers at Prerana convention hall here. B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, will be present with him.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 10:24:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cm-for-shivamogga/article30374092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY