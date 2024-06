Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Kempe Gowda International Airport on Tuesday and he was received by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Mr. Gandhi was travelling to Wayanad in Kerala from New Delhi, via Bengaluru.

Mr. Gandhi contested from Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies in the recent Lok Sabha and won both the seats. Now he has to decide which seat to vacate.