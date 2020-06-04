Karnataka

CM directs shifting of offices to Belagavi

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directed officials to identify State-level government offices in Bengaluru and take necessary action to shift these to Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi in the next month.

The CM on Wednesday reviewed projects of the Public Works, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department and said he would visit Suvarna Soudha and inspect projects in the north Karnataka region. Irked over the delay in shifting of offices, he directed officials to expedite the process so as to enable faster implementation of works related to roads, bridges and building construction in the region.

Officials said repair works of roads and bridges damaged in last year’s floods were taken up at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore, a press release from the CM’s office said.

PWD officials were told to complete work on Shivamogga airport in a year. He also directed officials to review the land identified for the construction of airport in Vijayapura. It was decided to upgrade 1,650 km of village roads into district major roads and 10,110 km of district major roads into State highways.

