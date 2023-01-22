CM Bommai resents criticism of beliefs and traditions

January 22, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, January 22, resented the criticism of people’s beliefs and traditions.

Speaking at the Suttur Jatra Mahotsava at Suttur Srikshetra near here, Mr. Bommai said “uncultured criticism” people’s beliefs and traditions will affect the society’s health.

Though he did not identify anybody, Mr. Bommai said people were free to express themselves. But, “low-level” criticism of other’s beliefs and practices should be strongly condemned, he said.

During the course of his address, Mr. Bommai also referred to a query posed by reporters earlier in the day about his criticism by Congress leaders. He said told reporters that he did not wish to respond to the criticism by coming down the same level.

Mr. Bommai also hailed the contribution of religious Mutts to the society in different parts of Karnataka.

The Mutts had provided education, food and shelter to the poor without discrimination, he said.

A host of dignitaries including Minister for Revenue R. Ashok, Minister for Health K. Sudhakar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh, MLAs L. Nagendra and Tanveer Sait, BJP leader B.L. Santosh and seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji were also present on the occasion.