CM appeals to flood-hit families to start construction of houses soon

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has appealed to those who lost their houses in recent floods to take up construction at the earliest.

In a release, he said that his government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for construction of houses that were devastated in the floods. Of this amount, an advance of ₹1 lakh had already been credited into the accounts of the affected families, he said.

The remaining sum would be released based on GPS images at different phases of construction, he said.

Assuring the flood-hit people that the government would stand by them in reconstructing their lives, Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to them not to lose heart over the impact of the natural calamity. He said lakhs of families had lost their houses while standing crops on several hectares had been washed away in the floods.