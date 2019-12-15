Karnataka

CM appeals to flood-hit families to start construction of houses soon

more-in

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has appealed to those who lost their houses in recent floods to take up construction at the earliest.

In a release, he said that his government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for construction of houses that were devastated in the floods. Of this amount, an advance of ₹1 lakh had already been credited into the accounts of the affected families, he said.

The remaining sum would be released based on GPS images at different phases of construction, he said.

Assuring the flood-hit people that the government would stand by them in reconstructing their lives, Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to them not to lose heart over the impact of the natural calamity. He said lakhs of families had lost their houses while standing crops on several hectares had been washed away in the floods.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 11:34:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cm-appeals-to-flood-hit-families-to-start-construction-of-houses-soon/article30314180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY