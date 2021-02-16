Cluster found in Bommanahalli zone

This is days after 40 students of a nursing college in the East zone tested positive for COVID-19

Days after 40 students of a nursing college in Kaval Byrasandra tested positive for COVID-19, another cluster has been found in Bommanahalli zone. As many as 28 residents of SNN Raj Lakeview, an apartment complex in Bilekahalli, coming under Bommanahalli zone, have tested positive, said N. Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, at a press conference here on Monday.

Describing both clusters as “isolated incidents”, the civic chief said BBMP has put in place various measures, including isolating and quarantining those who had tested positive and intensifying contact tracing. Samples have been collected and sent for genome sequencing to the NIMHANS laboratory to ascertain the virus variant.

“There are nearly 1,000 residents in the apartment complex, who will be tested. Around six testing teams had been stationed in the apartment complex for this purpose,” said Mr. Prasad.

While the students of Manjushree College of Nursing may have contracted the virus while visiting their hometowns in Kerala, the residents of the apartment may have contracted it at a social gathering where protocols had not been followed, he added.

Mandatory testing

An order, as per the recommendation of the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), will be issued making it mandatory for anyone from Kerala coming into the city to possess a negative RT-PCR test report that is not older than 72 hours. Those who do not possess this will be made to undergo quarantine and allowed to move out only after they have been tested negative. “While there is no restriction in movement of persons from Kerala, it is the responsibility of the heads of institutions/ colleges to ensure strict compliance, or else we will initiate action under the Disaster Management Act against them,” he said.

While nearly 200 primary and secondary contacts of the nursing students of Manjushree College of Nursing had been identified, civic officials were in the process of identifying contacts of those who had tested positive from the apartment complex. The contacts have also been isolated and placed under quarantine.

Marshals back

Given that two ‘isolated incidents’ were detected within days, the civic body will continue with its stringent enforcement of mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

“Marshals, who had been withdrawn from this duty, have once again been given the responsibility of enforcement,” he said.