Cleaning staff across Karnataka to suspend work from July 1

Seeking regularisation of the services of pourakarmikas (civic workers), cleaning staff, loaders, assistants and drivers of garbage vehicles who were serving on contract basis, a statewide agitation will be launched from July 1 suspending the cleaning work.

Speaking at the Belagavi divisional level convention of the “Karnataka Rajya Nagarasabhe, Purasabhe, Mahanagar Palike Pourakarmikara Mahasangha” in Hubballi on Friday, State President Narayan said that from July 1, the members of the association would suspend work and launch indefinite day and night dharnas before offices of the Deputy Commissioners in respective districts.

He said that although government had ordered for regularisation of services of the cleaning staff during 2017-18, the officials had not followed the government order completely. As only 5% of the workers were regularised, the other workers were forced to earned their livelihood without any social security. “Although we had staged agitation on May 19 seeking immediate steps to meet our demands and set a one-month deadline, nothing has been done so far. So it is inevitable for us to intensify the agitation,” he said.

Mr. Narayana said that apart from Hubballi divisional level conventions were being held at Tumakuru, Ballari, Shivamogga, and Bengaluru to sensitise the association members about the next plan of action. Already several organisations had extended support to the agitation, he said.

Emphasising that agitation had turned out to be the only solution for getting the demands fulfilled, he said that indefinite agitation from July 1 would be a decisive one.

State convenor K.B. Obalesh said that the government was trying to divide the pourakarmikas and it had become inevitable for all to unite and put in concerted efforts so that the services of all the members were regularised.

President of Dharwad district unit Vijay Guntral alleged that the pourakarmikas of Hubballi Dharwad were being cheated by the authorities by denying them their rightful amenities and facilities and also compensation.

Other office bearers Harish Naik, M.B. Naganna, H.b. Shekhar, Bhaskar Babu, Chalapati, Hudachappa Malagi, Vijay Neeralagatti and others were present.