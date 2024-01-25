Civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde chosen for Basava Award; Na. D’Souza gets Pampa Prashasti

January 25, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Scholar, civil rights activist, and Ambedkarite Anand Teltumbde from Maharashtra and Dr. N.G. Mahadevappa from Dharwad in Karnataka have been picked for the national-level Basava Award for the year 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.

The Department of Kannada and Culture announced various national and State awards on Thursday. All the awards will be presented at a programme in Bengaluru on January 31.

Among the State awards, the prestigious Pampa Award was announced for writer Na. D’souza from Shivamogga for the year 2023-24.

Jinadatta Desai from Dharwad and Gandhi Sevashram of Gujarat have been selected for the Shri Bhagavan Mahavira Shanti Award for 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.

Nityanand Haldipur of Mumbai (Flute) and Sriramulu from Kolar (Nadaswara) have been selected for the T. Chowdaiah award. Pandit Somanath Maradur from Dharwad (Hindustani vocal) and Nagamani Srinath of Mysuru (Carnatic vocal) have been awarded Ganayogi Pandith Panchakshari Gawai Award.

Previously announced awards for the years 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 will also be presented on January 31. Shivaraj Thangadagi, Minister of Kannada and Culture, said that including 31 awards that have not been distributed, a total of 75 people will be awarded on the occasion.

Among these, two awardees - S. Malathi from Shivamogga and Babanna Kalmani - passed away and the award will be given to their family members, the Minister said.

The other awards are:

Social and Cultural field

K. Marulasiddappa (2020-21), Hasan Nayim Surakoda, (2021-22), Kotaganahalli Ramaiah (2022-23) and Veerasangaiah (2023-24) have been selected for Sangolli Rayanna Award. Jaganmate Akkamahadevi Ashrama Trust (2020-21), R. Sunandamma (2021-22), Minakshi Bali (2022-23) and Dr. Vasundhara Bhupathi (2023-24) have been given Akkamahadevi Award. Kanakashree Award has announced for Lingadahalli Halappa (2021-22), and B. Shivarama Shetty (2022-23).

Literature and Theatre

K. Vishvanath Karnad of Maharashtra (2022-23) and Chandrakanta Pokale, Belagavi (2023-24) have been selected for Prof. K.G. Kundanagara Gadinada Sahitya Award. Writer Banu Musthaq (2022-23), H.S. Mukthayakka (2023-24) have been given Danachintamani Attimabbe Award. C. Basavalingaiah, former director of Rangayana Mysuru (2022-23) and Sadananda Suvarna (2023-24) have been selected for B.V. Karanth Award. Dr. Gubbi Veeranna award has been given to Channabasaiah Gubbi (2022-23), L.B. Shekha Mastara (2023-24) and Dr. Siddalingaiah. Award for literature has been announced for Mogalli Ganesh (2021-22), Uttama Kamble (2022-23) and B.T. Jahnavi (2023-24).

For Arts

G.L.N. Simha (2022-23) and Basavaraj L. Jane (2023-24) have been given Varnashilpi Venkatappa Award. Janapadashree Award (Instrumental Performance) has been announced for Aruva Koragappa Shetty (2022-23) and J.P. Jagadish (2023-24), Janapadashree Award will be awarded for Kallappa Mirjapura (2022-23) and Halage Durgamma (2023-24).

Music and dance

Sri Nijaguna-Purandara award has been announced for M.K. Saraswathi (2022-23) and Akka Mahadevi Mutt (2023-24). Siddeswara Shastri (2022-23) and Krishnagiri Ramachandra (2023-24) will be awarded Kumaravyasa Award. Shantala Natya Award has been announced for Chitra Venugopal (2022-23) and Revathi Narasimhan (2023-24). Santa Shishunala Sharif Award will be given to singer Kasturi Shankar (2022-23) and N.B. Shivalingappa (2023-24).